Dr. Lines III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruskin Lines III, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruskin Lines III, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Lines III works at
Locations
Lines Ruskin III MD Office, 660 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234, (480) 507-7767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lines is a fabulous Dermatologist. The best of the best. It’s so refreshing to actually see the doctor instead of a P.A. His staff is friendly and scheduling was a breeze. I highly recommend him to everyone of all ages.
About Dr. Ruskin Lines III, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881680080
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lines III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lines III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lines III works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lines III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lines III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lines III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lines III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.