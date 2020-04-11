See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Framingham, MA
Dr. Rusi Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rusi Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Framingham Health Associates in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Acupuncture Associates of Framingham
    410 Union Ave, Framingham, MA 01702 (508) 872-7677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 11, 2020
    Dr. Chen is an outstanding medical professional. She's always caring, compassionate, comprehensive, knowledgeable and provides medical care and solutions to more complex problems that are always effective. I had Lyme disease and she was the best! We will miss her in her retirement effective today! John and Marilyn
    John and Marilyn — Apr 11, 2020
    About Dr. Rusi Chen, MD

    Internal Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1245330315
    Education & Certifications

    CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
