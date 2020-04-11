Overview

Dr. Rusi Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Framingham Health Associates in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.