Dr. Rusi Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Rusi Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Locations
Acupuncture Associates of Framingham410 Union Ave, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 872-7677
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is an outstanding medical professional. She’s always caring, compassionate, comprehensive, knowledgeable and provides medical care and solutions to more complex problems that are always effective. I had Lyme disease and she was the best! We will miss her in her retirement effective today! John and Marilyn
About Dr. Rusi Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
