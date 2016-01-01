Overview

Dr. Rushdi Alul, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley.



Dr. Alul works at Presence Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.