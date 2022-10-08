Dr. Rushda Mumtaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mumtaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rushda Mumtaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rushda Mumtaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Mumtaz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Banner10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Amf Gastroenterology1310 N 24th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 254-6101
-
3
Amf Gastroenterology3330 N 2nd St Ste 401, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 254-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mumtaz?
She ran tests that other doctors didn't and hopefully it will help the 2 years of pain I've had. Anyway the findings are I have to have surgery.
About Dr. Rushda Mumtaz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi and Urdu
- 1134101892
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Maricopa Med Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- St. Joseph's College, Pakistan
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mumtaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mumtaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mumtaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mumtaz works at
Dr. Mumtaz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mumtaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mumtaz speaks French, Hindi and Urdu.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mumtaz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mumtaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mumtaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mumtaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.