Dr. Rushang Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rushang Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Blood and Marrow Transplant at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 601, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son went to Dr Patel after being sent to him from Halifax hospital oncology. We met with him at his office and he explained everything that was going to happen to get my son ready for a stem cell transplant. I have to say he is very easy to talk to and explains everything to a tee and answers all concerns and questions in terminology that is understandable. Everyone at the doctors office to the nurses and staff on the oncology floor treated all of us as family. I personally have learned so much from him taking the time to show me and explain what they look for and how cancer as a whole works to where it hides within the body. I thank god for giving him and the other team of people the knowledge to take care of my son and treat his cancer. My son has since had the stem cell replacement and also rang the bell after transplant.
About Dr. Rushang Patel, MD
- Hematology
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
