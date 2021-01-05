Overview

Dr. Rush Akin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Akin works at Gulf Coast Facial Plastics and ENT Center in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.