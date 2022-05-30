Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupinder Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rupinder Sethi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Dr. Sethi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ashbrook Pediatrics44340 Premier Plz Ste 120, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 723-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sethi?
Dr sethi is the best ..very smart and nice she answers all questions ,she explains very well..
About Dr. Rupinder Sethi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1982617932
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi works at
Dr. Sethi speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.