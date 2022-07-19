Overview

Dr. Rupinder Mann, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University College Of Med and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Hi-desert Medical Center.



Dr. Mann works at rupi mann in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.