Overview

Dr. Rupinder Chatha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Chatha works at Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC) in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.