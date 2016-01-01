Overview

Dr. Rupinder Bhatia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Bhatia works at Millwood Hospital in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.