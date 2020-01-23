Overview

Dr. Rupesh Tarwala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Tarwala works at New York Bone & Joint Specialists in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Hip Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.