Dr. Rupesh Kotecha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotecha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupesh Kotecha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rupesh Kotecha, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Kotecha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Baptist Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotecha?
Friendly, supportive
About Dr. Rupesh Kotecha, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1184990871
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology, Cleveland Clinic, Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland, Ohio
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotecha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kotecha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kotecha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotecha works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotecha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotecha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotecha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotecha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.