Dr. Rupert Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupert Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rupert Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Houston Doctors Center12121 Richmond Ave Ste 103, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 999-4360
-
2
Rupert Patel, MD1400 Creek Way Dr Ste 231A, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 558-6555
-
3
Bellaire Dialysis14412 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77083 Directions (832) 999-4360
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MHealth Insured
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Rupert Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1528032042
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.