Overview

Dr. Rupert Horoupian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Saint Rose Hospital.



Dr. Horoupian works at First Surgical Consultants Inc in Oakland, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.