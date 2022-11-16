Dr. Rupen Baxi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupen Baxi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rupen Baxi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their residency with Beaumont Hospital
Dr. Baxi works at
Locations
-
1
Annapolis Office129 Lubrano Dr Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (888) 787-4379Thursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Oasis Women's Center for Advanced Gyn Surgical Care7500 Greenway Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (240) 616-3934Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baxi?
I had been experiencing pain from ovarian cysts & fibroids and endometriosis for years. No one could ever actually define what was going on with me. However, I knew that I needed to find a doctor with the expertise to properly diagnose & treat me. After searching high and low, I came across Dr Baxi & the reviews were astonishing. Of course, I made an appointment and to my dismay he was heaven sent. My visit was amazing and I felt relieved that I have found a doctor who listens and cares. I had a hysterectomy in June 2021. Dr Baxi and his team were so kind and supportive. Thank you so very much Dr. Baxi. It feels great to be healthy and pain free.
About Dr. Rupen Baxi, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1790939528
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital
- Jewish Hosp of Cincinnati
- Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baxi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baxi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baxi works at
Dr. Baxi has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baxi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baxi speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.