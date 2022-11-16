See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Rupen Baxi, MD

Gynecology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rupen Baxi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their residency with Beaumont Hospital

Dr. Baxi works at The Center for Innovative GYN Care in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Annapolis Office
    129 Lubrano Dr Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 787-4379
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Oasis Women's Center for Advanced Gyn Surgical Care
    7500 Greenway Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 616-3934
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Doctors Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Mass Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2022
    I had been experiencing pain from ovarian cysts & fibroids and endometriosis for years. No one could ever actually define what was going on with me. However, I knew that I needed to find a doctor with the expertise to properly diagnose & treat me. After searching high and low, I came across Dr Baxi & the reviews were astonishing. Of course, I made an appointment and to my dismay he was heaven sent. My visit was amazing and I felt relieved that I have found a doctor who listens and cares. I had a hysterectomy in June 2021. Dr Baxi and his team were so kind and supportive. Thank you so very much Dr. Baxi. It feels great to be healthy and pain free.
    Toya Colbert — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Rupen Baxi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790939528
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jewish Hosp of Cincinnati
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rupen Baxi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baxi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baxi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baxi has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baxi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxi.

