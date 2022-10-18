Dr. Sharan Rupam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharan Rupam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharan Rupam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Rupam works at
Locations
-
1
Westmoreland Obstetrics and Gynecology Inc.530 South St Ste G20, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1070
-
2
Excela Frick Hospital508 S Church St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 836-5500
-
3
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1161
-
4
Laurel Surgical Center LLC348 Donohoe Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 552-0068
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, is up to date on medical issues, listens to his patient's needs, does take time to discuss their condition with them. Pleasant person. MjM
About Dr. Sharan Rupam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1972611309
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rupam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupam works at
Dr. Rupam has seen patients for Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.