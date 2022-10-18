Overview

Dr. Sharan Rupam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Rupam works at Excela Health Gastroenterology in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Mount Pleasant, PA and Irwin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.