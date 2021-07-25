Overview

Dr. Rupalini Rawal-Dhingra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Med Coll and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Rawal-Dhingra works at Bristol Health OBGYN- Southington in Southington, CT with other offices in Bristol, CT and New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.