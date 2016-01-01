Overview

Dr. Rupali Nabar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Nabar works at UC Irvine Health Medical Group in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Oral Cancer and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.