Dr. Rupal Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hempstead, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pramukhswami Medical College, Sardar Patel University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Hempstead Medical Group, Hempstead, NY in Hempstead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.