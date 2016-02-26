Overview

Dr. Rupal Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare West, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at The Kidney Health Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.