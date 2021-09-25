Dr. Rupal Panghaal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panghaal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupal Panghaal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rupal Panghaal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS.
Dr. Panghaal works at
Locations
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Central New York Eye Center22 Green St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Before I left, I asked for a half dozen business cards to give to family and friends. Felt very confident she knew what she's talking about concerning glaucoma and cataracts!
About Dr. Rupal Panghaal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati
- 1093979460
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
