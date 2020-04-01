Overview

Dr. Rupak Thapa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School Of Medicince Bronx Va Program and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Thapa works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.