Dr. Rupak Thapa, MD
Dr. Rupak Thapa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School Of Medicince Bronx Va Program and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
North Carolina Baptist Hospital1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-2225Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Gynecology Oncology - Shepherd500 Shepherd St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-6893
Hospital Affiliations
- Davie Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He is thorough and understanding. Very caring physician.
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Bronx VA Medical Center
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Mt Sinai School Of Medicince Bronx Va Program
- Rheumatology
