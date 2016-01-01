Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- CA
- Fresno
- Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD
Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD
Overview
Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Thacker works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Children's Primary Care Group3636 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 224-4365
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Chickenpox
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Whooping Cough
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thacker?
About Dr. Rupa Thacker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1013226802
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thacker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thacker works at
Dr. Thacker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.