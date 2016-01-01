Dr. Rupa Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupa Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Rupa Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Elmhurst Hospital7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 334-2286
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rupa Sharma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1386887198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
