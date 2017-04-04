Dr. Rupa Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupa Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rupa Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-4884Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
She has an excellent bedside manner and is very thorough. I was a neglectful Crohn's patient and she did not judge but instead helped me come up with a game plan for getting everything under control. She set to do's for me and herself which I really appreciated. I would definitely recommend her to anyone who may have had a bad experience with a gastro doctor in their past.
About Dr. Rupa Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1740209147
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.