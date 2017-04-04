See All Gastroenterologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Rupa Shah, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rupa Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Shah works at Gastro Health in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia
    3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4884
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing
Gastritis
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 04, 2017
    She has an excellent bedside manner and is very thorough. I was a neglectful Crohn's patient and she did not judge but instead helped me come up with a game plan for getting everything under control. She set to do's for me and herself which I really appreciated. I would definitely recommend her to anyone who may have had a bad experience with a gastro doctor in their past.
    Mc Lean, VA — Apr 04, 2017
    About Dr. Rupa Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740209147
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
