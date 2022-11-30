Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupa Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rupa Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group4533 Kingwood Dr Ste C2-500, Kingwood, TX 77345 Directions (832) 658-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel immediately called my prescription into my pharmacy after my visit. She listened to my concerns and ordered a PT referral which I received confirmation within 48 hours. The office was extremely busy with patients arriving early and late for appointments as well as patients refusing to use the digital check-in. This office seems to be very efficient, but slowed tremendously when having to cater to unruly and self-involved patients.
About Dr. Rupa Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1801329057
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.