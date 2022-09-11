Dr. Rupa Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupa Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rupa Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Premiere Urology Group LLC10 Parsonage Rd Ste 118, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 494-9400
2
Premier Urology Group LLC2 Hospital Plz Ste 430, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 494-9400
3
Premier Urology Group LLC570 South Ave E Bldg A, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (908) 603-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel was referred to me by my Primary Doctor, this made me feel very confident. I have been under Dr. Patel's care for a while and find her caring, confident and knowledgeable. She is very sweet and makes me feel confortable which is comething you want in a Urologist. I would recommend her to all new patients she gives the best care.
About Dr. Rupa Patel, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.