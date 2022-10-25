Overview

Dr. Rupa Kitchens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.



Dr. Kitchens works at Urology Centers of Alabama PC in Homewood, AL with other offices in Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.