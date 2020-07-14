Overview

Dr. Rupa Goolsby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Goolsby works at OB/GYN Associates Of Alabama in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.