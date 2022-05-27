Dr. Rupa Fritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupa Fritz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rupa Fritz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Locations
Dayton Gastroenterology75 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Ohio Health Choice
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Fritz for MANY years. She took over when my other doctor, Dr Brown, retired. I was worried about seeing someone new but I soon fell in love with her. She has been so compassionate and kind, explains things in detail and always gets back with me in a timely manner if I contact her office. I will recommend everyone I know to her if needing a GI doctor!!
About Dr. Rupa Fritz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1366417560
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- Trihealth/Good Samaritan Hosp
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
