Overview

Dr. Rupa Fritz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Fritz works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.