Dr. Rupa Fritz, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rupa Fritz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Fritz works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Dayton Gastroenterology
    75 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Soin Medical Center

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 27, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Fritz for MANY years. She took over when my other doctor, Dr Brown, retired. I was worried about seeing someone new but I soon fell in love with her. She has been so compassionate and kind, explains things in detail and always gets back with me in a timely manner if I contact her office. I will recommend everyone I know to her if needing a GI doctor!!
    Shirley McMillan — May 27, 2022
    • Gastroenterology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366417560
    • Wright State University School of Medicine
    • Trihealth/Good Samaritan Hosp
    • Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
    • Gastroenterology
    Dr. Rupa Fritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Fritz works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH.

    Dr. Fritz has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

