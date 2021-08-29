Overview

Dr. Ruosu An, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. An works at Vanguard Vascular & Vein - Rowlett in Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.