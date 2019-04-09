See All Pediatricians in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD

Pediatrics
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Pi works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants, Ltd
    2421 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 462-4167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Michigan City
  • Northwest Health- Porter
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 09, 2019
    My children have been seeing Dr. Pi since they were born in '03 & '06. She is 1 Dr that truly cares about their well being and makes are personal touch. She makes them comfortable and has always addressed my concerns. I trust her with the safety of my children and their medical needs. She always goes about and beyond! She takes plenty of time in the room with us without rushing us out to make sure everything is good. My kids love Dr. Pi! She remembers them and they love & remember her!
    — Apr 09, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD
    About Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD

    Pediatrics
    25 years of experience
    English, Mandarin
    1538152103
    Education & Certifications

    William Beaumont Hospital--Royal Oak
    Indiana University School of Medicine
    Indiana University/Bloomington
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruolan Pi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pi works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Valparaiso, IN. View the full address on Dr. Pi’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.