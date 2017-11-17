See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Runna Moussa-Pervane, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (12)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Runna Moussa-Pervane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Moussa-Pervane works at Helen Maria Dajer CNM in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hvma-post Office Square
    147 Milk St, Boston, MA 02109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 654-7200
  2. 2
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    165 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 859-5101
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Dermatitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Dermatitis

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Runna Moussa-Pervane, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1215190087
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moussa-Pervane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moussa-Pervane works at Helen Maria Dajer CNM in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Moussa-Pervane’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussa-Pervane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussa-Pervane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussa-Pervane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussa-Pervane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

