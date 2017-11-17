Dr. Moussa-Pervane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runna Moussa-Pervane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Runna Moussa-Pervane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Moussa-Pervane works at
Locations
Hvma-post Office Square147 Milk St, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 654-7200
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates165 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 859-5101Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listens, then orders the right tests and only the right tests each time and replies to messages extremely fast. Truly a great doctor. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Runna Moussa-Pervane, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
- 1215190087
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
