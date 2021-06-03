See All General Surgeons in San Carlos, CA
Dr. Runi Chattopadhyay, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Runi Chattopadhyay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Chattopadhyay works at San Carlos Palo Alto Medical Foundation in San Carlos, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Carlos Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    301 Industrial Rd Fl 4, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 596-4270
  2. 2
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    795 El Camino Real Ste 2C, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-2952

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr. Runi has fantastic bedside manner, thoroughly and thoughtfully answers all questions, and makes you feel at ease.
    J M — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Runi Chattopadhyay, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821055336
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Frcsc
    Residency
    • McGill University
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
