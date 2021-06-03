Overview

Dr. Runi Chattopadhyay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Chattopadhyay works at San Carlos Palo Alto Medical Foundation in San Carlos, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.