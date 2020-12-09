Dr. Tahboub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rundsarah Tahboub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rundsarah Tahboub, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from U Jordan Coll Med and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Tahboub works at
Locations
Millhon Clinic7630 Rivers Edge Dr, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 533-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic!! Listens and considers all your concerns and provides a very thorough explanation of what's going on, a treatment plan proposal, and her reasoning behind the plan. Involves you in plan decision making wherever possible - you are the customer. Her wealth of knowledge and experience is apparent in a way that draws respect. She inspires you to take personal responsibility for improving your health. She takes time to be personable and establish a genuine connection with her patients. Very qualified, surprisingly down to earth, and not judgemental or condescending.
About Dr. Rundsarah Tahboub, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- U Jordan Coll Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tahboub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahboub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tahboub works at
Dr. Tahboub has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tahboub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tahboub speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahboub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahboub.
