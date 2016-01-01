Overview

Dr. Rumei Yuan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY.



Dr. Yuan works at MEDICAL AND SURGICAL EYE SPECIALIST in Flushing, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.