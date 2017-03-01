See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Rulon Owen, DO

Family Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rulon Owen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Owen works at Las Vegas Family Medicine in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Exeter, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Larry Yee MD
    7660 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89129 (702) 240-5456
  2
    R Douglas Owen DO
    244 N Kaweah Ave # A, Exeter, CA 93221 (559) 592-3889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rulon Owen, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407067119
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    • Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Utah State University
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rulon Owen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

