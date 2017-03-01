Dr. Rulon Owen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rulon Owen, DO
Overview
Dr. Rulon Owen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Larry Yee MD7660 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 240-5456
R Douglas Owen DO244 N Kaweah Ave # A, Exeter, CA 93221 Directions (559) 592-3889
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Owens is a caring professional. His office was ran by his wife and during their break up the business end fell apart. I was a patient for 16 years and I still trust his medical abilities. His business is currently closed.
About Dr. Rulon Owen, DO
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407067119
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Utah State University
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.