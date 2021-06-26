Dr. Rull James Toussaint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toussaint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rull James Toussaint, MD
Overview
Dr. Rull James Toussaint, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 336-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rull James Toussaint, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Haitian Creole
- 1598924920
Education & Certifications
- Orthocarolina Foot and Ankle Institute
- Harvard Medical School
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toussaint has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toussaint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toussaint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toussaint has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toussaint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toussaint speaks Haitian Creole.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Toussaint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toussaint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toussaint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toussaint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.