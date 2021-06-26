Overview

Dr. Rull James Toussaint, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Toussaint works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.