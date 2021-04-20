Overview

Dr. Rula Youssef, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Youssef works at New England Primary Care in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.