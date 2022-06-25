Overview

Dr. Ruksana Papa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Papa works at Medlux Rehabilitation and Wellness in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Palatine, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.