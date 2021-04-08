Dr. Rukmini Rednam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rednam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rukmini Rednam, MD
Overview
Dr. Rukmini Rednam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Houston Advanced Nose & Sinus9230 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 791-0700Monday8:45am - 4:45pmTuesday8:45am - 4:45pmWednesday8:45am - 4:45pmThursday8:45am - 4:45pmFriday8:45am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
My Houston Surgeons - Woodlands9303 Pinecroft Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (713) 791-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rednam and staff were wonderful
About Dr. Rukmini Rednam, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University Of Kentucky
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
