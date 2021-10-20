Overview

Dr. Rujuta Saksena, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Saksena works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Vitamin D Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.