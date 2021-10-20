Dr. Rujuta Saksena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saksena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rujuta Saksena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rujuta Saksena, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Saksena works at
Locations
-
1
Carol G Simon Cancer Center99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 608-0078
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Saksena?
Dr. Saksena first treated my mother for cancer two years ago. She was very patient and took the time to answer any questions or concerns we had. My mother never felt rushed and Dr. Saksena genuinely cared about her health. Also, the office staff were friendly and helpful and made scheduling appointments easy. I was diagnosed with cancer this year and Dr. Saksena was warm and thorough. She explained everything in an accessible way and I never had any issues reaching out to her. She personally got back to me in a timely manner. I am very lucky to have an amazing doctor like Dr. Saksena care for me through the most difficult time of my life. She went above and beyond for both my mother and me. I highly recommend Dr. Saksena to all.
About Dr. Rujuta Saksena, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1851522197
Education & Certifications
- Cancer Institute of New Jersey
- Robert Wood Johnson Hosp-UMDNJ
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saksena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saksena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saksena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saksena works at
Dr. Saksena has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Vitamin D Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saksena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saksena speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Saksena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saksena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saksena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saksena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.