Dr. Ruijun Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ruijun Chen, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Special Studies525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-4007
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Ruijun Chen, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
