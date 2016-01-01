Overview

Dr. Rui Lu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Shanxi Med U and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Lu works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.