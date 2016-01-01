Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rui Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rui Cheng, MD is a Dermatologist in Waterbury, CT.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1078 W Main St Ste 1, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 245-0036
-
2
Dermatology Surgical Associates LLC499 Farmington Ave Ste 230, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 322-2222
-
3
Central Connecticut Dermatology1 Willowbrook Rd Ste 2, Cromwell, CT 06416 Directions (860) 322-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rui Cheng, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1841679503
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
