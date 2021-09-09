Dr. Rui Cerejo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rui Cerejo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rui Cerejo, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Cerejo works at
Locations
Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of Palm Beach7108 Fairway Dr Ste 300, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 626-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with Dr. Cerejo for many years, driving over 80 miles to see him when I had moved to another city for work. I returned to West Palm Beach and continue to see him. He is an incredible diagnostician, when no one else could figure my disease out he did. He listens carefully to your concerns and works to find the best treatment modality. Unfortunately, his front office staff and MA were replaced a few years ago. The new group does not possess a caring demeaner. They can be rude, talk down to you and disregard your problems. I have on several occasions had to go to my PCP for help when his staff refused or was incapable of helping or allowing me to speak with him. I doubt he is aware of this. I am hopeful he will one day I would hate to discontinue going to him.
About Dr. Rui Cerejo, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Portuguese
- 1013917277
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerejo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerejo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerejo works at
Dr. Cerejo has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerejo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cerejo speaks Portuguese.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerejo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerejo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.