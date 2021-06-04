See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ruhi Soni, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ruhi Soni, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Soni works at Deepthi Chiluvuri, DO in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Amanda Gujral, MSN, APRN, AGNP-C
    15655 Cypress Woods Medical Dr, Houston, TX 77014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Stye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ruhi Soni, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841443579
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruhi Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

