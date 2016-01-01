Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Dyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD
Overview
Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington
Dr. Van Dyke works at
Locations
MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Covington17700 SE 272nd St Ste 165, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (253) 792-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rufus Van Dyke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1386083681
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Wright State University
Dr. Van Dyke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Dyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Dyke works at
