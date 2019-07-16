Dr. Timberlake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rufus Timberlake, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rufus Timberlake, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Timberlake works at
Va Portland Healthcare System3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 273-5342MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
He was willing to listen to my Dad's extensive history. Dr Timberlake gave reasonable recommendations for the current stage of my Dad's life. I would recommend him for someone nearing the end of their life. He was compassionate and listened well to both my Dad and me.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154382976
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Timberlake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timberlake works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Timberlake. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timberlake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timberlake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timberlake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.