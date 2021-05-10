Dr. Rufus Thrower Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrower Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rufus Thrower Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Rufus Thrower Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Thrower Jr works at
Locations
Health Care for Women P.A.1601 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 663-6316
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thrower Jr?
Dr thrower and staff are excellent people they take the time and effort to answer questions and straightforward with any concerns you might have .I love this clinic and continue to use him.
About Dr. Rufus Thrower Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thrower Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thrower Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thrower Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thrower Jr has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thrower Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrower Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrower Jr.
